EOC reminds APORs: Exceptions in line with duty only

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Authorities from Cebu City’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has reminded Authorized Personnel Outside Residence (APOR) that they are only exempted from following health protocols during their respective duties.

The EOC made this statement on Monday, January 18, after 12 doctors from a private hospital were rounded up last Friday, January 15 for violating curfew rules.

The physicians were caught in a drinking session in Barangay Banilad during the police’s Oplan Bulabog. Police said that even if they were considered as APORs, they were found drinking outside their shifts.

“Our EO (executive order) does not exempt anyone as much as COVID has no distinction kinsay matakadan (who will be infected). Same manner in our enforcement, there is no distinction. Whether you are a frontliner or an innocent bystander, if you violated, you will have to face the consequences,” said Councilor Joel Garganera, head of Cebu City EOC.

The EOC, Cebu City’s dedicated anti-COVID-19 command, is also conducting an investigation on the violations committed by the doctors.

“We’re now waiting for the official incident reports from the PNP (Philippine National Police) and PROBE (Prevention Restoration Order Beautification Enhancement),” said Dr. Michelle Linsalata, assistant city health officer and member of the EOC.

According to Linsalata, Cebu Medical Society, an organization composed of doctors practicing in Cebu, will be doing their separate probe into the incident as well.

“Once we have the reports from the police, and from the EOC, we will be forwarding these, too, to the Cebu Medical Society as they will also conduct their own investigation on the incident,” she said.

In the meantime, the health officer urged fellow physicians and APORs to be mindful when de-stressing especially since health protocols were still in effect.

“It’s understandable as doctors, especially in hospitals (fighting the coronavirus disease 2019) that there’s too much stress in the past year. But we have to set as an example, as medical frontliners, that we should know better,” added Linsalata.

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has already apprehended at least 200 individuals since January 1 under Oplan Bulabog, an operation meant to round up quarantine violators.

Meanwhile, Garganera also said the EOC had been eyeing to recommend before the police and the Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) of Cebu City to file cases against establishments caught violating the city’s health protocols.

The councilor also said business owners might also be given an opportunity to explain why they shouldn’t be facing legal consequences. /dbs

