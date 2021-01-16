12 doctors among 166 nabbed curfew violators in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Twelve doctors from private hospitals were arrested while unwinding and drinking liquor in an establishment in Barangay Banilad in Cebu City during the Oplan Bulabog conducted by the police on January 15. The doctors were among the 166 quarantine violators apprehended last night.

In a phone interview with Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy city director for operations of Cebu City Police Office, said that despite being considered as Authorized Personnel Outside Residences (APOR), these doctors violated the quarantine protocols for drinking outside beyond their duty hours.

“Dili mana consider nga APOR ka, pwede naka mag inom-inom diha sa public places and ang APOR, you are only authorized nga mugawas during sa imong tour of duty.” said Parilla.

(It is not considered that if you are an APOR you can drink in public places and if you are an APOR, you are only authorized to be outside if you are on duty.)

Parilla said that the violators were aware of the curfew, but they disregarded this.

“… gi disregard lang kay nagtuo nga dili ra i-implement, walay nag-implement,” he said.

(… they disregarded it because they belienved that this will not be implemented and there is no one to implement it.)

The violators were turned over to the Prevention Restoration Order Beautification and Enhancement (PROBE) and subjected to fines under quarantine violation.

The majority of the violators were apprehended in Barangays Mabolo and Guadalupe and were mostly first-time offenders.

They were also temporarily detained in Barangay Tejero Detention Center.

Aside from that, Parilla also said that show cause orders were set to be served on four establishments for violating protocols under the executive order signed by the mayor, and these would be under the jurisdiction of the city licensing office./dbs