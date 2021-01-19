Mandaue City reports 17 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 18

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City continues to log double-digit figures in the number of new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

On Monday, January 18, the city logged 17 new cases increasing its total number of active cases to 124. While it did not log any new recoveries on the same day, two of its previous patients – MC2715 and MC 2717 – have been delisted, data released by the City Public Information Office (PIO) show.

Following a thorough re-validation, MC2715 was found to be a resident of Talisay City and was already endorsed to the local government unit, PIO said.

MC2717, on the other hand, was found to be a duplicate case of MC2658. Duplication of entry resulted from the “different identifying personal circumstances listed in her test results.”

“After referral with DOH Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (RESU), it has been approved that this case be delisted from the City’s Official Database,” the PIO advisory reads.

As of Monday, Mandaue City reported 124 active cases; 2,380 recoveries; and 172 COVID-related deaths.

Barangay Banilad had the most number of new cases with five followed by Guizo with three. The other cases are from Barangays Looc – 2, Mantuyong – 2, Pagsabungan – 2, Cubacub – 1, Jagobiao – 1, and Ibabao – 1.

Its new cases included three senior citizens who are aged between 72 to 81-years-old.