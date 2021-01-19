Vehicular accident in Toledo City claims one life

CEBU CITY, Philippines–A man died when the motorcycle he was driving crashed head on into a passenger bus along the highway in Barangay Sangi, Toledo City, Cebu on Tuesday dawn, January 19, 2021.

Police from Toledo City said that 27-year-old Nino Bariquit, who is a resident of Barangay Bato in Toledo City, died on the spot when he reportedly lost control of his Honda XRM motorcycle and collided head on with the bus.

As per the initial investigation by Police Senior Master Sergeant (PSMS) Jun Ian Alqueza and Police Staff Sergeant (PSSg) Celso Makidato of the Toleldo City Police, Bariquit lost control of his motorcycle and crossed over to the incoming lane where the bus was cruising at.

The strong impact of the collision resulted to Bariquit’s instantaneous death.

The bus, driven by 35-year-old Gilven Ellano Bacordo, was traveling from Pinamunghan and was heading to Cebu City.

Bacordo, a resident of Sambok Libertad, Lopez Jaena Street in Bacolod City, is currently detained at the Toledo City Police Station pending the filing of appropriate charges.

