Mandaue forms COVID-19 vaccine board

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – The Mandaue City government has formed a coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine board to ensure an orderly and smooth inoculation program once the vaccine arrives.

Mayor Jonas Cortes said the committee is tasked to ensure an orderly appropriation of the vaccine to the 27 barangays according to priority sectors.

Based on national guidelines, frontline health workers, senior citizens, indigent population, and uniformed personnel are the priority groups to be vaccinated.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Board is led by Barangay Captain Ernie Manatad, the president of the Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) and heads of the City Health Office (CHO), Emergency Operations Center (EOC), City Administrator’s Office, Management Information System Office (MISO), and City Budget Office.

“It would be more efficient kung ipaagi nato sa Liga headed by Kap. Ernie kay sila may nakahibaw sa data sa matag barangay, mao nang ato ning gibuhat ning maong pamaagi para smooth ang dagan unya sa ato’ng vaccination program,” Cortes said.

The Mayor added the committee will meet regularly to map out plans.

Cortes said the city is also coordinating with the Mandaue City Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) as some businesses are willing to buy a vaccine for their employees and would also donate to the city.

“I would say it is a sort of PPP, Public-Private Partnership, ma lessen nato ang ato’ng gidak-on sa appropriation sa ato’ng ipalit kay naa may private sector nga mutabang, nindot kaayo nga programa,” he said.

The Mandaue City government has set aside P200 million for the procurement of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The purchased COVID-19 vaccine will be for residents who will not be included in the national government’s vaccination program. /rcg