EOC: Authority to Enter certificate is free, be wary of fake documents

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has warned against fake Authority to Enter (ATE) certificates sold by unscrupulous individuals.

Councilor Joel Garganera, the deputy chief implementor of the EOC, said that there have been three individuals caught selling fake ATE at the ports.

This can easily confuse the locally stranded individuals (LSIs) who need an ATE to enter the ports of Cebu City, he said.

“Naay mga enterprising diha sa port areas, in fact last month naa koy gipadakop sa Pier Uno. Ilang i-forge ang mga clearances apil pa ang Medical Certificate,” said Garganera.

Last December 2020, the Waterfront Police also caught two other individuals faking ATEs.

They have been filed charges of falsification of documents.

“For all we know daghan nasad. Wala nani nako matotiki because nisaka naman gud atong kaso (COVID-19,” said the councilor.

With this, the EOC warned LSIs that the government would not accept fake ATEs and they may have a harder time getting into the city.

This is on top of the legal consequences that they may face.

Garganera said that the ATE is free to process through the Cebu City website and hotlines. /rcg