BPLO: Renewal of business permits on January 2022 can be processed starting now

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) has announced that business permits renewal for January 2022 can be processed starting now.

BPLO head, Lawyer Jared Limquiaco said the BPLO has formulated this plan as they expect that with the two-year validity, the applicants for renewal may crowd their office on January 2022.

The two-year validity of the business permits allows establishments to have more time to process their renewal.

Starting January 20, 2021, businesses can begin to process their renewal and this will last for another two years.

This way the establishments can have their permits renewed even before January 2022.

“So if mofile sila of renewal karong November 2021, and iyang validity molast until November 2022, mahulog nga this year and next year ang validity,” said Limquiaco.

The BPLO hopes the establishments will take this opportunity to renew and prevent the risk of failing to meet the deadline on January 2022 for the renewal of the business permits.

The advanced renewal will also prevent overcrowding in the BPLO next year and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

As for those who still want to apply for a new business permit for 2021, the BPLO has extended the deadline to February 20, 2021. /rcg