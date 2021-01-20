CCTO continues operation against night illegal parking

Mandaue City, Cebu—The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) continued with its operations against night illegal parking around Cebu City on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

Early Wednesday, the CCTO went around seven northern barangays in the city, where they were able to clamp a total of 99 vehicles for illegal parking.

Here are some of the photos of the operation:

According to a Facebook post of the CCTO, the operation stemmed from complaints of residents of the respective barangays about illegally parked vehicles in their areas.

Among the areas where vehicles were clamped at Rahman St./Zapatera, Molave St./Lahug, Rosal, Kamagong St./Lahug, U.P/Lahug, Sunset Drive/Lahug, Toralba St./Lahug, Stephenson /Lahug, Pasteur St./Lahug, Sitio Baka/Lahug, Sitio Mahayahay /Apas Lahug, Ma.Luisa Rd./Banilad, Budlaan Rd. Pit.os/Talamban, North Gen/San Jose, Montesori/San Jose, Mary Immaculate/Talamban, Hiway 77 /Talamban, 6th st./Apas Lahug, A.S Fortuna/Banilad, and J.Panis St./Kasambagan.

