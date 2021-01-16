CCTO enforcers issue citation tickets to over 5K drivers in 1st half of January 2021

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) issued 5, 296 citation tickets and impounded 264 vehicles for traffic violations made during the first two weeks of January.

Impounded vehicles include 214 motorcycles, 24 e-bikes, 16 private vehicles, 5 trailers, 4 tricycles, and 1 trisikad.

CCTO also clamped 355 vehicles during operations made against night illegal parking from January 1 to 15.

Traffic officials are asking Cebuanos to make sure that they comply with traffic regulations and have complete vehicle documents to avoid the payment of fines.

“Hangyo namo sa mga motorista nga kompletohon lang unta nato ang mga dokomento og pagtamod sa lagda sa trapiko,” the CCTO advisory read.

(We are asking all motorists to complete their documents and to obey traffic rules.)/dbs

