Ahong plans to give Datu Lapulapu commemorative banknote as token to quencentennial visitors

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines – The Lapu-Lapu City government plans to give out the P5,000 commemorative banknote of Datu Lapulapu as a token to visitors, who will be attending the 500th anniversary of the Victory at Mactan on April 27, 2021.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan revealed that this was his plan in honoring Datu Lapulapu, who is considered the Philippines’ first hero after he defeated the Spaniards, led by Ferdinand Magellan, in the Battle of Mactan in 1521.

Chan said that he already reserved 200 copies of the banknote at the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), which are expected to be made available by March.

“Mao nga nagpa-reserve ko ug ubay-ubay, para atong himoong as a token. Ibutang nato sa transparent nga with a stand, unya mao atong ihatag,” Chan said.

The mayor said that as of the moment, the BSP has only imprinted 1,000 copies of the banknote.

The first copy was presented to President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, which was received by National Quincentennial Committee Chairperson, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea during its launching at Fort San Antonio Abad, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Complex, Malate, Manila.

The two other copies were given to Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan and Lapu-Lapu City Lone District Representative Paz Radaza. The BSP is yet to release an advisory on how to purchase the commemorative item.

Chan also revealed that aside from the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP), the city will also invite President Duterte to grace the event. /rcg