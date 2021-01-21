Delivery truck drivers reminded to secure their cargoes to avoid accidents

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines- All delivery truck drivers who would pass through Mandaue City are advised to properly secure their cargoes to avoid untoward incidents.

This after, about five boxes of nails fell off from a delivery truck carrying construction materials going to Cebu City on Wednesday night, January 20, 2021, along Ouano Avenue in Mandaue City.

Each box of nails has an estimated weight of 5 kilos.

Lawyer John Eddu Ibañez, executive secretary of Mayor Jonas Cortes, said that while wandering around the city, he noticed boxes falling from the truck’s side as he was just about five cars away from the truck.

At first, he thought those were just rubbish until he parked his vehicle and saw that the boxes contained nails.

He then called the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) to clean it up.

The TEAM personnel who immediately responded to the emergency, took about 30 minutes cleaning up the nails.

Ibañez said it was very dangerous if it weren’t noticed because cars may be running over nails that might damage their tires and cause accidents.

“Nagpasalamat sad ta sa mga kaubanan nato sa TEAM nga dali’ng nakaresponde kay tailend paman gud to sa rush hour alas 9 pa daghan pa mangagi kay kung wala to nadali ubay-ubay gyud ato masuyakan, gagmay ra ba gyud nga lansang” said Ibañez.

Ibañez said that the driver of the truck told him that he was not aware that the boxes were not properly secured as the porters are the ones who loaded the cargoes.

The driver was issued a citation ticket for unsafe cargo.

“Katung lima ka box wala naigo sa pisi. Pagkita nako sa iyan’g ligid nasuyakan sad,” Ibañez added. /rcg