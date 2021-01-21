3 Oponganons receive OWWA-7 scholarship

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines – Three Oponganons were granted a scholarship grant from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA)-7, under its Educational Assistance through Scholarship Emergencies (EASE) program.

OWWA-7 officer-in-charge (OIC) regional director Mae Codilla and Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan handed the certificates to the three Oponganons, namely: Julisa Dejito, Mervin Garcia, and Vincent Patalinjug.

The scholarship grant was given to college students with an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW)-relative, who was displaced from work due to the impact of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“Ang maka-avail ani kadtong mga OFWs nga na-repatriate or nauli due to the COVID-19 pandemic from February 1 onwards. And then, active OWWA member and with a dependent nga naa sa college,” Codilla said.

Each scholar will receive a P10,000 cash grant per school year.

“Outright ni siya, P10,000 ang ihatag per school year, and the scholar has to have a passing grade

Codilla is urging displaced OFWs with a college student dependent to apply in their program, through email at [email protected] or visiting their website at www.owwa.gov.ph.

She said that the agency has allocated more than 600 slots for EASE program scholars in Central Visayas.

Codilla added that since the program has started in the last quarter of 2020, they already granted 91 scholarships, 17 of which came from Lapu-Lapu City /rcg