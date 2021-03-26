One-day Sale at bai Hotel Cebu tomorrow

Summer is just around the corner and what better way to spend your staycations than at bai Hotel Cebu as they launch another one-day sale this March 27, 2021.

Up for grabs are Deluxe rooms for only Php1,888 nett per night good for two (room only), Premier Room with plated breakfast for Php 2,488 nett per night good for two – and One-Bedroom Suite with plated breakfast for Php 3,888 nett per night good for two.

Inclusive of plated breakfast good for two if you availed the breakfast rate, unlimited WiFi access, complimentary use of the infinity pool and free use of the fitness gym. Booking period is only until March 27,2021 and stay dates are from March 27,2021 to June 30,2021.

To avail, you may book through walk-in in the hotel or call us at (032) 342 8888 or (032) 355 8888 or (032) 888 2500, or email at [email protected], or order via this link: https://forms.gle/7aPRsVFghyNJwz81A.

Rates are only applicable until March 27, 2021. Book and buy arrangement, therefore full payment is required upon availing. Non-refundable, non-cancellable but rebookable and transferrable. Only a maximum of 2 kids per room is allowed aged 11 years old and below. Extra charge should kids eat breakfast and promo cannot be combined with any other existing promos during the same period.

