Life in a Caravel

With the nearing of the quincentennial celebration of Ferdinand Magellan’s circumnavigation of the world, it is likely that posters and activities celebrating this Historical event are everywhere. But what we often talk about is the arrival in Cebu and his death in Mactan, what we yet to discuss is what were the living conditions of the great Ferdinand Magellan and his crew during their voyage.

Casa Gorordo Museum has invited Dr. Danilo Gerona chairman of the Magellan studies center at the Partido State University, Camarines Sur and instructor from Ateneo de Naga University, as resource speaker of a CGM Talk on March 29, 2 P.M. In the talk, Dr. Gerona will discuss what it was like to be a crew member in that 1082 days voyage around the world.

The talk will be streamed through the Casa Gorordo Museum Facebook page at www.facebook.com/casagorordomuseum at 2 P.M.

The CGM Talks is one of the many programs of the Culture & Heritage Unit of the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. to promote culture and heritage.

Casa Gorordo Museum is the centerpiece project of the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation, Inc.’s (RAFI) Culture & Heritage focus area. The Culture & Heritage Unit of the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (RAFI-CHU) through its three flagship programs – Casa Gorordo Museum, Research & Publications, and Gabii Sa Kabilin – aims to develop a strong sense of cultural identity among local communities by promoting awareness of their heritage and enabling them to articulate their story.

