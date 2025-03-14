Bashed and misunderstood: Who is the viral ‘Baby Rollon’?

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Be amused or be annoyed. This is how Baby Rollon is making netizens feel as he is one of the most talked about personalities on social media lately.

But take it from us, don’t jump on the bandwagon of haters.

This 22-year-old cyclist from Consolacion town in Cebu is one kind and funny guy who has a deeper story to tell.

And just to make things clear from the get-go, what he’s doing on social media is just for content.

In case you haven’t seen his videos yet, Rollon is a content creator known for his unorthodox skits, where he boldly challenges and trash talks top cyclists and elite athletes to races.

“Hanggang likod ka lang!” is what he always says as he ends his videos.

(You’ll only be at my back!)

Again, this is all for fun and most of those he challenges know this.

Who is Baby Rollon?

Behind his online persona, Ancelito “Baby” Rollon is a 22-year-old aspiring cyclist whose story goes far beyond his social media antics.

While many see him as an annoying prankster, few know that his humor is rooted in a past filled with struggle, bullying, and a relentless fight to rise above adversity.

Rollon’s love for making people laugh comes from a difficult childhood.

Growing up in Baguio City, he was incessantly bullied—not by strangers, but by his own relatives. This painful experience shaped his personality, making him both mischievous and resilient.

“Hilig gyud ko magpakatawa ug taw ug pa siaw para malipay sila nako if makakita sila nako. Lahi man ko sa personal kay suana naka tagamtam man ko nga gi-bully ko sa ako parente katong didto pakog Baguio mao rason na ni balik ko sa Cebu,” he told this writer.

(I really love making people laugh and entertaining them so they feel happy when they see me. But in real life, I’m different because I experienced being bullied by my own relatives when I was living in Baguio. That’s why I returned to Cebu.)

Unconventional but effective

Rollon only started creating content in 2024, and his journey began with a joke about his bicycle that unexpectedly gained thousands of views.

That moment sparked an idea: If people enjoyed his humor, who not take it to the next level?

What makes Rollon stand out is his unique, if not controversial, content style. Instead of the usual cycling vlogs, he brings a fresh and unexpected twist by trash-talking elite cyclists and challenging them to races. Some find these hilarious, while others take it seriously with offense, believing he is disrespectful.

“Ang naka lahi man sa akong content kumpara sa uban is effective man gud siya para nako kay ma challenge ang mga tao kay e trash talk man og wala pay nibuhat og sama sa akong content,” Rollon said.

(What makes my content different from others is that it’s effective because it challenges people. I trash-talk them, and no one else has done the kind of content I do.)

Misunderstood

Despite the backlash, he remains unfazed. His goal is simple. Make people smile to provide an escape from everyday stress.

However, his bold approach has also earned him online threats and criticism.

“Kasagaran jud naay wala kasabot nya ang uban baharan ko nila. Naa pud uban tawo naka sabot rasad sa akong ge buhat. Pero dili man ko ma affected anang mga basher nako kay naanad nako kay kibaw ko na buotan ko sa personal.”

(Most of the time, there are people who don’t understand and even threaten me. But there are also those who do get what I’m doing. I don’t get affected by my bashers anymore because I’m already used to it, and I know that in real life, I’m actually kind-hearted.)

The ‘real’ Baby Rollon

Beyond the jokes and playful challenges, Rollon is just like any other aspiring cyclist, who dreams of going pro. The thing is, Rollon is hindered by financial struggles.

Currently enrolled in the Alternative Learning System (ALS) for senior high school in Consolacion, Rollon had to stop regular schooling after third grade. As the second eldest of 11 siblings, he prioritizes helping his family over his ambitions.

His father, a motorcycle driver, earns around ₱300 a day, just enough to put food on the table. His mother stays home to take care of the younger children.

“Nalipay ko kay tungod ani akong pag vlog nakatabang ko sa akong ginikanan bisan ginagmay.”

(I’m happy that through vlogging, I can help my family, even in small ways.)

Believe it or not, the bike he uses is not even his. It originally belonged to his brother, who saved up for a motorcycle to become a delivery rider. Out of generosity, he let Rollon use the bike.

Faith and sacrifice

Rollon often finds himself watching races from the sidelines—not because he lacks skill, but because he simply cannot afford the entrance fees.

“Ako, ganahan kaayo ko mo apil og lumba ma insecure pa gani ko sa uban nga mo apil pero dili ko maka apil kay tungod sa financial problem. Wala man koy kwarta para entrance sa duwa. Sayangan pud ko sa bayad na imbis e duwa ipalit nalang ug bugas kaysa e duwa sa race,” Rollon said.

I really want to join races, and sometimes I feel insecure when I see others competing, but I just can’t afford it because of financial problems. I don’t have money for the entrance fees. Instead of using it for a race, I’d rather spend it on rice for my family.

Despite the hardships, Rollon remains steadfast in his faith.

“Kasagaran sa pagsuway sa akong kinabuhi about gyud sa pagkaon, pero salamat sa Ginuo na sulbad ra kay naningkamot man gyud ko. Then wala sad ko pasagdi ni God kay siya ra man akong ma sumbongan sa akong mga problema.”

(Most of the struggles in my life have been about food, but thanks to God, things always work out because I work hard. God never abandons me because He’s the only one I can turn to when I have problems.)

Love him or hate him, “Baby Rollon” will likely stay popular in the coming months, as he continues to try to turn laughter into a means of surviving life.

While some may continue to misunderstand this young cyclist, Rollon remains steadfast in his quest to keep pushing until he reaches his goal. No matter all the bashing.