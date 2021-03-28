Holy Week walk with the Lord

The story is told about an old man who was asked how he remained healthy. “Walking every day,” he said. When asked why his wife is healthy too, he said: “She walks too… to follow me, and to make sure that I do not get lost, or go anywhere else.”

* * *

Today is Palm Sunday, the beginning of the Holy Week. Let us walk this week with the Lord.

Let us all follow Him more closely and listen to Him, especially this second Holy Week in the pandemic, so that we, too, will not get lost or go anywhere else.

* * *

The narrative of the Passion of our Lord Jesus Christ (Mk. 15, 1-39), reminds us that He, Himself, has experienced untold pain and suffering. Let us walk the Way of the Cross with Him, and offer whatever crosses we are carrying as we journey through this pandemic. May we be reminded, too, that the Way of the Cross does not end in death, but in glory.

* * *

“We adore You, O Christ and we bless You, because by Your holy Cross You have redeemed the world.” Do not let the Holy Week pass without personally and sincerely saying “Thank You” to the Lord who suffered so much for us, died, and rose again, all because of love. Love! Love! Love! That’s what the Holy Week, that’s what our whole lifetime is and should be all about!

* * *

I was told that because of the increase of COVID-19 cases there will be more checkpoints this Holy Week, so someone said it will be “huli” (catch) week for health protocol violators. Let’s not catch the virus! Instead, especially this Holy Week, let us catch the love of the Lord.

* * *

I had a walk down memory lane this week with Fr. Conrad Alvarez, SVD, our Filipino missionary to Taiwan for 20 years. I usually walk alone in our compound in Christ the King Seminary, Quezon City. “Pray walking” alone is OK, but “share walking” with others is light and meaningful. Yes, we are not alone in our journey to God’s heart. Our journey is not about going far or fast. Our journey is a journey to the heart—to God’s heart, to other peoples’ heart, and to our very own heart.

* * *

All of us have our own loads in this pandemic journey. Instead of looking at or comparing our loads, let us stay focused on the Lord, not on the load. It is when we focus on the Lord that we can carry our load more strongly, and be mindful of other peoples’ load more keenly.

* * *

People are dying. This Holy Week let us look into and reckon with our own death. The bottom line is that we all will die, sooner or later. Let us put in order what we will leave behind. And let us make sure we carry lots of faith and love in our hearts when we finally come face to face with God, the Most High.

* * *

When will this pandemic end? Is vaccination safe? How is the government addressing our situation? Etc., etc. Amid the noise, fear and confusion, let us continue to listen to what God is saying: “Trust the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding“ (Prov. 3:5-6).

* * *

Three tasks we all should do during this pandemic: Strengthen our ISFC—Immunity, Spirituality, Family, and our Community, especially the sick, the poor, the downtrodden, and the needy.

* * *

Let us walk closely with the Lord this Holy Week so that we can listen to Him, whisper to Him the lessons we are learning, our cares and our burdens, and tell Him too that we love Him.

* * *

One with you in prayer. Stay safe, everyone! Have a refreshing and meaningful Holy Week.

* * *

A moment with the Lord: May our Holy Week walk bring us closer to You, and to one another. Amen.

