Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli charm in post-wedding photoshoot

Matteo Guidicelli showed off some pictures from his and Sarah Geronimo’s post-wedding photoshoot, more than a year since they got married.

The couple looked charming as they posed, getting cozy as they cuddle up in front of a camp fire. More photos showed them having fun as they danced on a pier, and held each other as they wore all-white ensembles in what appears to be a forest.

“My wife and I would like to share with you something very special we did right after our wedding,” Guidicelli said on his Instagram page today, March 28, as he thanked the team who put the photoshoot together. He also congratulated Geronimo for the success of “Tala: The Film Concert” the day before.

“I’m always super proud of you love. Congratulations for last [night’s] show! INCREDIBLE! I love you so much. Thank you for being a ‘tala’ to everyone’s lives,” he told Geronimo.

The release of Geronimo and Guidicelli’s post-wedding photos also comes after the actor celebrated his 31st birthday. To mark the occasion, the couple traveled with Guidicelli’s family to an undisclosed beach destination.

“Celebrated my 31st birthday with the Family. Perfect,” Guidicelli said in an Instagram post yesterday, March 27.

The couple wed on Feb. 20, 2020 in a secret ceremony that shocked fans. Geronimo’s mother reportedly confronted the couple during their reception, calling the singer a “traitor” on her wedding day. But despite the unpleasant event, Guidicelli revealed last December that he is open to reconcile with his wife’s family in the future. JB