Bellevue Bohol’s Earth Hour 60KM Cycling and 1,000 Trees Initiative a Success

As a recipient of the ASEAN Green hotel awards for two consecutive years, The Bellevue Resort-Bohol vowed to continuously launch new and sustainable green initiatives. Gathering as early as 4am on March 27, 2021, 68 bikers from local volunteers assembled at The Bellevue Pavilion to kicked-off Earth Hour with a 60-kilometer fun ride around Panglao Island in an effort to promote fitness and awareness to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and global climate change.

Earth Hour (60+) is a collective effort to rehabilitate and preserve our planet – the worldwide campaign is supported by volunteers from across the globe. This year, Bellevue Bohol organized 60KM for 60+, a Cycling and Tree Growing Event as part of its beyond-the-hour participation in partnership with Department of Tourism, Provincial Government of Bohol led by Governor Arthur C. Yap, LGU Panglao and Dauis, Globe Telecom and Clean Code. The resort has strictly implemented its health and safety measures throughout the event to ensure everyone’s safety.

Since its opening in 2013, the luxury and eco-friendly resort has been participating in Earth Hour for its eighth consecutive year in efforts to reduce its industrial footprint and highlight the importance of playing an active role in protecting the environment in Bohol.

The 1000 trees planting initiative for a greener Bohol was also achieved during the event with the help of 119 dedicated volunteers including bikers, in collaboration with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Bohol Environment Management Office (BEMO) and the Provincial Youth Development Office (PYDO). The native tree seedlings have found its new home in Mahogany Water Reservoir, Brgy. Lourdes, Panglao and now undercare with the resort’s tree growing project to ensure their survival as part of its sustainable tourism advocacy.

