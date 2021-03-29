Cebu City reminds public: No ‘activities’ outside churches during Holy Week

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The city government here reminded the public on Monday, March 29, 2021, that activities outside churches this Holy Week are strictly prohibited.

Mayor Edgardo Labella, in a press briefing, said they have tasked the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) and barangay officials to closely monitor all areas in the city during the holidays.

In particular, Labella said he has instructed law enforcers to keep watch for possible crowd-gathering activities in barangays, especially cockfights (tigbakay in Cebuano) and residents in coastal barangays going for a swim in Mactan Channel near the Cebu South Coastal Road’s viaduct.

“Under MGCQ (modified general community quarantine), we already allowed churches to hold events for Holy Week but these should be done inside, not outside. There should be no external events,” said Labella in Cebuano.

The mayor said the city government and Archdiocese of Cebu agreed to limit the celebration of Holy Week inside churches, and that these too must be subject to health protocols. This also meant pilgrimage sites, where devotees usually flock to celebrate the last week of Lent, will be closed from the public.

READ MORE: Palma reminds churches, devotees no crowd-gathering events for Holy Week

“There should be no activities outside churches in order to avoid crowding,” he explained.

Labella also said he might be issuing a memorandum, asking barangay officials and enforcers to help in monitoring possible crowds in their communities this Holy Week.

“Violators caught will be either reprimanded or imposed with sanctions,” added Labella.

The entire island of Cebu remained under MGCQ, allowing the Roman Catholic church here to proceed in conducting Masses in line with the Holy Week.

RELATED STORY: Palma to Devotees: Give time this Holy Week

/bmjo