Never a dull ride in this Cebu taxi cab

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Remember the viral taxi store in Cebu?

Well, this is it now!

From selling goodies, the cab has now transformed into some sort of a museum for currencies as it displays different bills as a way to entertain passengers.

Driver Adonis Mejasco, 40, said that he is taking a break from being a taxi store and wants to be known as the taxi of souvenir bills.

But he ain’t selling any souvenir items, though. They’re for our eyes only.

He said he put these up on display to show the different bills he has collected from his passengers all throughout his years of driving.

Mejasco has been a taxi driver for 14 years.

In all those years, he always tried to look for ways to entertain passengers through his cab.

Aside from selling goodies inside his cab before the COVID-19 pandemic, Mejasco also offered, at one point, karaoke sessions to his passengers.

“Tungod sa pandemic naa nay mga protocol nga angay sundon gyud, aron makalikay sa virus, mao nang display nalang sa ko ani akong mga na collecta aron naay lain kalingaw og tanaw akong mga pasahero,” he said.

(Because of the pandemic and the protocols we have to follow to avoid getting the virus, I just display my collection of bills so passengers will have something to keep themselves entertained.)

Mejasco has more than 60 bills in his collection but opted to display only those with lesser value.

“Ang katong mga dako-dako, akong gi keep may nalang ma gamit puhon,” he jokes.

(The larger bills, I decided to keep so I could use them in the future.)

If you chance upon this taxi cab in Cebu, maybe you could share a little something to add to Mejasco’s collection.

