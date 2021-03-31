Montebon eyes to donate more to PDLs

CEBU CITY, Philippines —After learning that Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL) at the Cebu City Jail male dormitory were grateful for his help, Cebuano sportsman Voltaire Montebon is looking to do more.

Montebon, who represents the Hiroshi Football Team and VDM Sports, told CDN Digital that he is planning to donate more football equipment with the help of several Non-Government Organizations (NGOs) who noticed his advocacy in sports.

“Ilahang gi request karon is additional practice cones, goal post ug practice jerseys kay nikalit lang ug kadaghan ang nag ka interest ug futsal sa sulod after atong ni donate ta,” Montebon told CDN Digital.

(What the PDLs are requesting are additional practice cones, goal post and practice jerseys because all of a sudden, a lot are showing interest on futsal after we made the donation.)

It can be recalled that the 44-year-old Ironman 70.3 finisher and former football player started a charitable drive to help some former booters who are now detained at the Cebu City Jail.

He said that these PDLs told him how their initiative spread like wildfire inside the city jail.

“Naa nag ingon nako sa sulod nga grabe kaayo ang influence sa futsal sa mga inmates,” Montebon said.

(Someone from the inside told me that futsal has influenced a lot of inmates.)

This news has encouraged Montebon to do more for PDLs.

“Tagaan nato sila ug chance mag bag-o sa sulod pinaagi sa tabang sa sports,” Montebon said.

(We will give them a chance to change inside through sports.)

Montebon told CDN Digital that PDLs are already planning to put up a mini futsal tournament inside the city jail. They already formed six teams, which is why they are requesting for additional football equipment.

