Maundy Thursday weather: Isolated rain in Mindanao, Palawan

MANILA, Philippines — The low-pressure area (LPA) located 105 kilometers east-southeast of General Santos City will cause isolated rain showers over Mindanao and Palawan this Maundy Thursday, while the easterlies will continue to affect Luzon and Visayas.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Mindanao and Palawan will see overcast skies with occasional rain and thunderstorms.

Pagasa warned of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains in those areas.

“Itong LPA naman pong ito ay mababa ang tsansang maging ganap na bagyo,” Pagasa weather specialist Shelly Ignacio said Thursday.

(This LPA has a low chance of turning into a storm.)

As for Metro Manila and the rest of the country, the state weather said expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by the easterlies.

The temperature in Metro Manila is forecast to hit 23 to 34 degrees Celsius today, April 1.

