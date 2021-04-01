‘Fight me instead, coward!:’ Pacquiao dares attackers of Asian-Americans

MANILA, Philippines — “Ako labanan mo, duwag! (Fight me instead, you coward!) ”

Boxing champ-turned-politician Senator Manny Pacquiao on Thursday issued this challenge to attackers of Filipinos and other Asian-Americans in the United States amid rising anti-Asian violence there.

On social media, Pacquiao called for an end to attacks against those “who can’t defend themselves.”

He also added: “We have one color in our Blood! Stop discriminating.”

A string of anti-Asian crimes have recently been reported in the United States, among the latest ones is an attack against a 65-year-old Filipino-American woman in New York.

A CCTV footage of the attack showed that she was repeatedly kicked in the head. The attacker has reportedly been arrested by local authorities.

Aside from Pacquiao, Senator Risa Hontiveros also condemned the rising hate crimes against Asian-Americans.

“My heart goes out to Asian [Americans], esp[ecially] Fil-Ams, who experience this horrific level of cruelty. Ang sakit sa puso,” she said in a tweet Wednesday.

Philippine Ambassador to the U.S. Jose Romualdez said Washington has been taking “stringent steps” to curb anti-Asian violence there in response to frequent reports of such incidents.

Among these steps are the setting up of “special hotlines” as well as the deployment of more law enforcers in public vehicles and in areas where a large number of Asian Americans work and reside, according to Romualdez.

