Normal crowd for Carbon Market this Holy Thursday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There were no more binignit riot for this year’s Holy Week as the Cebu City Market Operations Division (MOD) said they had controlled the crowd entering the Carbon Market.

MOD Head Irvin Cabales told CDN Digital that the crowd at Carbon Market as of noon of Holy Thursday, April 1, 2021, had remained normal with no overcrowding in areas.

In order to maintain social distancing, the MOD has placed vendors selling binignit ingredients in different areas including Escaño Street, Manalili Street, and at the entrance of the Carbon Market.

The monitoring is stricter in these areas to avoid crowding among shoppers and vendors.

“Luag ang Carbon (Market) karong orasa. Ang sa binignit nga side, nacontrol pud nato ang pricing, uniporme na ilang pricing,” said Cabales.

(There is no overcrowding in the Carbon [market] at this hour. On the binignit side, we already controlled the pricing [of the ingredients], they now have uniform pricing.)

Binignit ingredients’ prices

The price of the binignit ingredients should be the same among the vendors as Cabales said the vendors had agreed on a uniform or base retail prices.

The prices may only vary slightly depending on the quality of the ingredient or the source of the ingredient, but generally, the prices are the same across the board.

For Landang, the retail price starts at P200 per kilo for white and brown Carcar sourced landang, while it may rise up to P300 per kilo for Liloan sourced white landang.

For those planning to buy wholesale, the white and brown Carcar sourced landang is at P150 per kilo while the Liloan sourced white landang is priced at P200 per kilo.

Gabi retails at P120 per kilo and wholesales at P80 per kilo, Sabang Kardava retails at P50 per kilo and wholesales at P25 per kilo, Sago retails at P10 per pack and wholesales at P5 per pack, Camote retails at P40 per kilo and wholesales at P25 per kilo, and Lubi retails at P35 per a big piece and P30 per a small piece.

So far, Cabales said there had been no upsurge in prices of binignit ingredients and there were no shortages either.

As of now, only 10 individuals have been apprehended for violating health protocols, mostly for not wearing a mask, while certain individuals have been called out for pulling down their masks while shopping.

“Gamay ra tang nadakpan karong adlawa. Kasagaran pa gyod nasitahan lang kay giubos ang mask kay naglisod bag ginhawa o giinitan lang. Generally compliant gyod atong katawhan,” said Cabales.

(We only apprehended a few violators this day. Most of those we apprehended or called their attention to are those who wore their masks down because they had difficulty breathing or they felt uncomfortably hot. But the public were generally compliant.)

The MOD head reminds those, who will want to go to the Carbon Market, to wear masks and face shields as they will not be allowed to enter without wearing these protection gear.

/dbs

