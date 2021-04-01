Expect unique twist for Buhing Kalbaryo in online stream — Rama

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Vice Mayor Michael Rama said people should expect something unique in the Buhing Kalbaryo, a play he organized for Holy Week 24 years ago, for its online streaming on Good Friday, April 2, 2021.

The Buhing Kalbaryo is a pasyon play that recounts the Passion of Christ that is often held through a procession from the San Nicolas Parish to the Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish at 12 noon every Good Friday.

In a phone interview with CDN Digital, Rama said that even he doesn’t know how the play will turn out in its virtual streaming, as the pre-recorded play was being managed by Elmer “Jojo” Labella, who is the Executive Director of the Sinulog Foundation Inc. and Mayor Edgardo Labella’s younger brother.

“Abangan…It’s up to the creativity of Jojo Labella. It will still bring the old plays in the past years but we also had some shooting or something nga ako ra. Mao na siya, combination of previous with a twist,” said Rama.

Rama said that most likely the stream will feature a portion of the play in the years prior to the 2020 pandemic. This year’s stream of the Buhing Kalbaryo is the second time the play was moved online due to the ongoing pandemic.

Still, the vice mayor said this year’s online stream will also contain new content that has been pre-recorded especially the Way of the Cross stations the city government has put up in the Buhing Kalbaryo route.

“Considering of our strange time, we shoud think of this as an offering, the Buhing Kalbaryo,” he added.

The play can be streamed on the Buhing Kalbaryo Facebook page and other online platforms.

Rama hopes that Cebuanos who have made Buhing Kalbaryo a part of their Holy Week celebration would tune in once again to the online rendition of the Cebuano play. /rcg