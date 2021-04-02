JCI CEBU HARA welcomes new women leaders

“Women lead the way” for JCI CEBU HARA this year under its new set of president and officers.

Officially inducted in a formal ceremony last March 27, 2021 at the Fort San Pedro in Cebu City, JCI CEBU HARA welcomed its 28th President Febe Kaye de la Rosa and her board of directors in their gold and black long gowns.

The charging and induction of officers were led by 2013 Regional Vice President Emi Rose Parcon and 2021 Area Vice President Eric Smith. The ceremony was immediately followed by the turnover of the gavel and medallion from 2017 National Executive Vice President President Ken Derrick Ngo to de la Rosa.

The 28th Induction and Turnover Ceremonies was an intimate gathering of about 60 JCI members, mostly from Cebu-based sister chapters and observed Covid-19 precautions and protocols. JCI members who failed to join the induction ceremony in person attended virtually via Zoom.

The all-female non-profit organization, under De La Rosa’s leadership, is set to run programs from 2021-2022 such as feeding and medical programs, free legal consultation for abused women, a flagship project to adopt the community in Brgy. Paril and more to come.

“There is no denying that our plans and goals to achieve better projects this year have been dampened by the pandemic (…) but this is where our creativity and adaptability to shift strategies come to play,” said de la Rosa in her speech.

JCI Philippines (JCIP) National President Jude Acidre, represented by JCIP National Secretary General Liezl Alfonso in a speech, encouraged the new set of officers to continue to lead and serve the community despite the challenges of organizing projects in a pandemic-inflicted world. In the same keynote speech, Acidre reminded the JCI community to see the pandemic as one of the best opportunities to exercise leadership.

The induction and turnover ceremony also welcomed the 10 new members of JCI CEBU HARA.

Major event sponsors were Asisi Systems Corp., Harley Davidson Cebu, The Classics, JCI Cebu Hara Senators, Past Presidents and Members, JCI Cebu Inc., and JCI Metro Uptown Cebu, while minor sponsors were Amigo Dormitories, What’s On Your Mind Prints and Giveaways, Nuat Thai Foot and Body Massage, Project A Lights and Sounds, and Earthworks Fashion Accessories.

JCI, or the Junior Chamber International, is a nonprofit organization of young active citizens age 18 to 40 who are engaged and committed to creating impact in their communities through different projects and programs. It has members in about 124 countries, including the Philippines.

In 1993, JCI CEBU HARA was named the Most Outstanding Chapter of the World during the JCI World Congress in Hong Kong.

The chapter also received the JCI Philippines’ Most Outstanding Chapter-Category III from 1991 until 1994.

