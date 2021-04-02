Siete Palabras 2021: Remembering history and sacrifice in Christ’s Last Words

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Siete Palabras 2021 of the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral took a new twist this 2021 as they mixed testimonials of religious clergy on the Seven Last Words of Jesus with the historical arrival of Christianity in the Philippines.

With the theme, Gifted to Give, six priests and a nun provided their testimonies connecting the Last Words of Jesus in the doctrine of the Church, the history of its arrival in the country, and their personal struggles reminiscent of the Passion of the Christ.

Rev. Fr. Euselito A. Tulipas, Chairman, Commission on Mission

For the First Last Word, “Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do. (Luke 23:34),” Father Joselito Tulipas, said that in the country’s continuous poverty for the majority, many of those in the government and corporations still remain blind to the poors’ struggles.

He recounted how families from his parish in Mandaue City were left on the streets after their homes were demolished for a project to be made in the area. The families’ cries were left to deaf ears of the authorities.

The sufferings of the people is reminiscent to the suffering of Christ in the cross, for their oppressors, too, did not “know what they were doing.”

For the Second Last Word, “Verily, I say unto you today, thou shalt be with me in paradise. (Luke 23:43),” Father Isidro Cedric Alimbuyog, recounted his journey in three countries; American Samoa, South Korea, and South America; as a missionary.

Alimbuyog said he found Filipinos everywhere, and these Filipino communities helped spread the Gospel, a reminder of how important the Philippine’s role is as the center of Christianity in Asia.

For the Third Last Word, “Woman, behold thy son. (Says to disciple) Behold thy mother. (John 19:26–27),” Sister Maricor V. Talay, said these particular words of Christ are a reminder for the people who live in the peripheries including the poor, prisoners, homeless, and those who have been addicted to alcohol and drugs.

Talay recounts how she met a repentant prisoner in one of her missions in the jails. She said that this prisoner was waiting patiently for his sentence but could not contact his family and therefore no longer had supplies to last.

The nun helped the prisoner reach his family to get him the supplies. This made her see how people who are far from the Church truly needs help and needs the acknowledgement of the community, something Christ has taught Christians to do.

For the Fourth Last Word, “My God, My God, why have you forsaken me? (Mark 15:34),” Father Roberto R. Archie Carampatan relates this verse to the struggles of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and the ongoing pandemic that has forced families apart,

Carampatan said that the distance between families to work abroad is difficult as this leads to the children growing apart from the hands-on guidance of their parents.

The pandemic has also brought many families apart for more than a year now with the entire country under lockdown or quarantine.

Despite the struggle in distance, the priest said faith should bring people together.

For the Fifth Last Word, “I thirst. (John 19:28),” Father Melchor P. Fuerzas, said the pandemic has brought a thirst for community, for spirituality, and for safety.

He cited the incident of the Lumad children who were taken by authorities from a retreat house in Cebu City claiming that these children were kidnapped by militant groups.

The incident has shocked the nation as the children were known to be beneficiaries of Bakwit School education program and have partnered with the Church for their accommodations in Cebu.

The incident has brought pain and a thirst for justice for the child victims. Fuerzas described the incident as reminiscent to Last Words of Christ, “I thirst,” as the children thirsted for safety taken away from them by authorities.

For the Sixth Last Word, “It is finished. (John 19:30),” Father Rudy A. Bugna, paid tribute to the Filipino missionaries who continuously spread the Gospel to the world.

He recounted how Christianity arrived in the Philippines with the fleet of Ferdinand Magellan and has remained to finish its mission to Christianize the nation.

The result of this “successful” mission has led Filipino missionaries to continue the spread of the Gospel to other nations

Bugna also paid tribute to Archbishop Jose Palma, who after recovering from the coronavirus, continued on to tirelessly serve the archdiocese.

For the Seventh Last Word, “Father, into thy hands, I commit my spirit. (Luke 23:46),” Father Benido Tumol urges the faithful to remember how Christ sacrificed His Life for the sin of all.

He encouraged the faithful to lift up to the Lord all the sufferings they are experiencing amid these trying times and have faith in His will.

The Siete Palabras was closed by Archbishop Jose Palma who urged the faithful to remember the Last Words of Christ and reflect on these to strengthen their faith amid the pandemic. /rcg