Bike thief caught in 6 hours; 14 stolen bikes recovered

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City police moved swiftly after receiving a complaint of a resident’s stolen bicycle, and arrested the bicycle thief six hours after the theft was reported on Good Friday, April 2.

Aside from that, police also recovered 14 other bicycles allegedly stolen by the suspect, 42-year-old Osbaldo Cabase of Sitio Tagunol, Barangay Cogon Pardo in Cebu City. Two sachets of suspected shabu was also found in the suspect’s pocket.

Cabase is now detained at the Talisay City Police Station pending the filing of charges.

Patrolman Efren delos Reyes of the Talisay City Police Station said they were able to trace Cabase to his house in Cogon Pardo and they cornered him there.

Investigation showed that Nicole John Esguerra of Barangay Tabunok reported his bike stolen to the Talisay police station at past 3 p.m. on Good Friday.

Policemen at the Theft and Robbery Section then coordinated with the Traffic Operations Department Authority (TODA) of Talisay City, and then checked on the CCTVs or security cameras of nearby establishments where the bicycle was stolen.

There they found a footage of Cabase stealing Esguerra’s bike.

They continued their investigation, which brought them to the house of the suspected bike thief in Sitio Tagunol in Cogon Pardo six hours later.

Patrolman Delos Reyes said that at first, they only saw 8 bicycles allegedly stolen by Cabase in his house, but upon further questioning, Cabase led them to an area where he hid 6 more bicycles.

Delos Reyes said they were investigating and tracing other bicycles that the suspect had allegedly already sold.

He also said that they also found out that Cabase had previous police records in the Pardo Police Station for theft.

Police Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, Talisay Police Station chief, said that the swift arrest and recovery of the stolen bicycles were proof of the competence of the Talisay City policemen.

Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas in his Facebook post also lauded the policemen for their Aksyon Agad way to actively solve incidents and address concerns of the people.

Gullas also encouraged those, who lost their bicycles, to visit the Talisay City Police Station and check if one of the recovered bicycles was the one they lost.

/dbs

Related Stories

Tanawa: Usa ka lalaki na responsabli sa pagpangawat og bisikleta sa Talisay nadakpan

Elderly biker ‘sideswiped’ by mini bus in Talisay City