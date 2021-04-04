Leonen: Bar exams to push through in November

A Supreme Court justice has called out lawyers and other persons who have been claiming that this year’s licensure test for aspiring lawyers would be canceled anew.

Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, chair of the 2020-2021 bar exams, said the bar examination would be held this November as he warned that the high tribunal had been collating the social media posts of those spreading “false information.”

“The bar exams will push through in November 2021. All rumors saying that it will be postponed are false information,” Leonen announced on his Twitter account on Thursday.

“They come from those who do not care about how this misinformation affects others. Let this be a warning. Karma exists,” he said.