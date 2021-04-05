IN PHOTOS: 500 YOC in Cebu kicks off

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu leg of the nationwide quincentenary celebration of the arrival of Christianity in the Philippines has officially begun.

Last Easter Sunday, April 4, Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma led the ceremonial event at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral which was attended by various church officials, workers, as well as dozens of faithfuls.

In this feature, CDN Digital will be narrating the timeline of the first day of the 500 Years of Christianity (500 YOC) through photos.

1. Opening of the Jubilee Doors

Sunday’s event began with the opening of the Cathedral’s Jubilee Door to mark the start of the Jubilee Year for the 500 YOC which will span up to April 2022.

Twelve other heritage churches in Cebu also simultaneously opened their Jubilee Doors.

Anyone who passes through the Holy Doors, and who recently went to confession, receives Holy Communion, and prays for the intercession of the Holy Father and the Church, will receive plenary indulgence or complete remission of all temporal punishments due to sins.

2. Holy Mass and the Renewal of Baptism

With Cebu under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), the Roman Catholic church here was allowed to accept devotees to participate in Sunday’s ceremonial launching of the 500 YOC, albeit with crowd limits.

Church officials and workers, led by Palma, also made the renewal of baptisms for those in attendance at the Cathedral.

3. Unveiling of the Jubilee Cross

As the Mass and Sunday’s event came to an end, Palma led the congregation outside of the Cathedral for the ceremonial unveiling of the Jubilee Cross, one of the highlights for the 500 YOC.

Other events for the 500 YOC celebrations are the reenactment of the First Baptism, which will be done this April 14 at Plaza Sugbo, and the blessing of the third Cebu – Mactan bridge.

