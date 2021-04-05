Easter Sunday fire damages dormitory in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Fire hit a residential building located along RR Landon Street in Barangay Sta. Cruz, Cebu City shortly before midnight on Monday, April 5.

Fire Officer 3 (FO3) Emerson Arceo said that an explosion was heard at the ground floor of the ESP Building, where a canteen is located, before fire spread to its upper floors.

The four-storey structure that is owned by the Espina family is being used as a dormitory/ boarding house.

Arceo said that the fire was reported at 11:01 p.m. on Easter Sunday, April 4. It was raised to second alarm 22 minutes later and was placed under control at 12:13 a.m. of April 5. / dcb