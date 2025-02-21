Consolacion drug bust: Teacher tagged as HVI, 2 others nabbed

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | February 21,2025 - 04:51 PM



CEBU CITY, Philippines – A public school teacher and two other individuals were caught with P204,000 worth of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation in Brgy. Poblacion Occidental in Consolacion town, northern Cebu on the early hours of Thursday, February 21.

The drug bust was conducted by personnel of the Municipal Drug Enforcement Unit (MDEU) of the Consolacion Municipal Police Station and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Regional Office (PDEA RO 7).

One of the arrested suspects was identified as Jedeestel Luvite Pernito, a 50-year-old public school teacher.

Pernito was the subject of the operation on Thursday, according to police.

Also apprehended in the Consolacion drug bust were 23-year-old Jerom Casipong Nuevo and 21-year-old Clint Cuyos Gersale.

Both men are jobless and residents of Brgy. Cansaga in Consolacion.

The suspects were arrested in Brgy. Poblacion Occidental at around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Police, in a report, described Pernito as a High-value individual (HVI) while the two other suspects were Street level individuals (SLI).

During the anti-illegal drugs operation, they confiscated 30 grams of suspected shabu from the suspects. The seized pieces of drug evidence reportedly had an estimated Standard Drug Price (SDP) of P204,000.

It was then turned over to the Cebu Provincial Forensic Unit, Northern Cebu Satellite Forensic Office in Danao City for examination.

As of this writing, all three Consolacion drug bust suspects are detained at the custodial facility of the Consolacion Municipal Police Station while waiting for drug charges to be filed against them.

