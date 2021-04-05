P12M lost in Easter Sunday fire

CEBU CITY, Philippines — LPG leak may have caused the fire that damaged a dormitory located along RR Landon Street in Barangay Sta. Cruz, Cebu City.

But Fire Officer 3 (FO3) Emerson Arceo said that they are yet to verify this theory in their ongoing investigation of the fire incident that was reported at 11:01 p.m. on Easter Sunday, April 4.

Damage to property was pegged at P12 million.

Luckily, no one was reported killed or injured during the fire that lasted for more than an hour, he added.

The second alarm fire was said to have started at the ground floor of the four-storey structure. It was reported at 11:01 p.m. on Sunday, April 4, and was put out at 12:52 a.m. on Monday, April 5.

The Easter Sunday fire was already the second fire alarm that was reported in Cebu City this month.

Last April 2, fire also hit an establishment in Banawa in Barangay Guadalupe.

