Banawa fire destroys P1.8M worth of property

CEBU CITY, Philippines— An estimated P1.8 million worth of property was damaged in a fire that hit an establishment in Good Shepherd, Banawa in Barangay Guadalupe here past 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021.

According to Fire Officer (FO3) Emerson Arceo, fire investigator of the Cebu City Fire Office, four vehicles were damaged, one of which was partially burned, in the fire that was reported at 8:10 p.m.

The fire was declared under control around 8:35. Two minutes after, it was declared “fire out.”

There were no reported casualties or injured individuals during the fire.

Arceo said the 90-square meter Autofocus BikeCenter is owned by Ervin Uy. It is a noted establishment that sells a wide range of bicycles.

Based on initial investigation, Arceo said the fire started from inside the quarters of stay-in workers who, at that time, went home for the Holy Week.

As of this posting, Arceo said they have yet to determine the cause of the fire.

The Banawa fire was the second fire incident on Thursday.

Earlier on that day, a fire hit a hardware and two adjoining houses along M.L. Quezon Street in Barangay Maguikay, Mandaue City.

About P500,000 worth of property was damaged in the Mandaue fire.

