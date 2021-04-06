Advertorial Esports

Win a Helios 300 Gaming Laptop and other Predator prizes at the Predator League 2020/21 Grand Final!

Even at home, you can still score exclusive prizes from Predator at the Asia-Pacific Predator League 2020/21 Grand Final! Predator presents exciting giveaways to fans from April 6 to 11, 2021 to win a Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop.

Win these exclusive prizes from the Predator League 2020_21 Grand Final | Contributed Photo

“Here’s a treat to everyone who has been very supportive of the Asia-Pacific Predator League 2020/21 Grand Final! We will be hosting a series of giveaways where fans can win amazing prizes from Predator this April 6-11!” said Predator Philippines General Manager Sue Ong-Lim.

Here’s how you can join these amazing giveaway promotions.

#PredatorPredicts Giveaway | Contributed Photo

For the first giveaway, Predator will test your predictive instincts. As you watch the livestream of the APAC Predator League 2020/21 Grand Final, comment your prediction on which teams you think will win with the hashtags #PredatorPredicts. Two lucky winners of a Predator gaming chair will be drawn every day.

#PredatorLeague2021 Giveaway | Contributed Photo

Next up, for a chance to win a Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop, you may check Predator Gaming’s Facebook page and share the livestream to the APAC Predator League 2020/21 Grand Final from April 6 to 11. Use the hashtag #PredatorLeague on your caption and make sure that all you repost are set to public. 50 winners of Predator shirts will be given every day as well.

#PredatorCode of the Day | Contributed Photo

Lastly, unleash your inner detective with the #PredatorCode giveaway. Tune in to the livestream of the APAC Predator League 2020/21 Grand Final and catch the elusive clues which will appear throughout the stream. Comment your guesses with the hashtag #PredatorCode and you might just be the lucky winner of a Helios 300 or a limited edition Predator jacket.

For more information about these giveaways, follow Predator’s social media accounts follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

