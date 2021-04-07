P3 million worth of ecstasy, kush intercepted in air parcels

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities recently seized ecstasy tablets and kush, a high-quality variety of marijuana, with a total estimated street value of P3 million, that were hidden in air parcels in various warehouses in Pasay City.

The illegal drugs were seized by personnel of the Bureau of Customs-Port of NAIA Customs through the Port’s Anti-illegal Drugs Task Force (CAIDTF), the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), and NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (NAIA-IADITG).

The ecstasy tablets — a total of 1,681 tablets with an estimated street value of P2,857,700 — were found hidden in a microwave oven, and the kush – a total of 133 grams valued at P159,600 — was found hidden in a metal toy box, according to a statement issued on Tuesday by the Bureau of Customs.

Records show that the ecstasy tablets were from the Netherlands and consigned to a recipient in Quezon City, and the kush was shipped from the United States and consigned to a recipient in Pasay.

Both parcels were turned over to PDEA on Tuesday, April 6, for case profiling and case buildup for filing cases of importation of illegal drugs under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act and the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

In the statement, the BOC Naia under Port District Collector Carmelita Talusan affirmed its support for the border control initiatives of Customs Commissioner Rey Leonardo B. Guerrero and vowed to maintain its vigilance against the smuggling of illegal drugs.