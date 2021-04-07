Netizens laud 50 frontliners from Cebu deployed to help battle COVID-19 surge in NCR

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Salute to all our modern-day heroes!

This is what the internet has been talking about when it was reported that 50 frontliners from Cebu will be flying to Manila to help battle the surge of the virus there.

With this news, netizens could not help but thank the brave frontliners who are willing to leave home and loved ones to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

This morning, during their send-off ceremony the 50 frontliners wowed netizens with their Tiktok dance before flying to the nation’s capital to help decongest hospitals in Metro Manila.

And to inspire these courageous frontliners, netizens sent their well-wishes through retweets and comments.

To these 50 frontliners, this act of bravery and service will never be forgotten! Laban, ka-Siloys! /rcg