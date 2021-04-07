Liquor ban should stay in Cebu City –DOH-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) will not recommend the lifting of the liquor ban in Cebu City.

Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, the spokesperson of DOH-7, said that the ban should stay despite the decline of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in the past few days.

Loreche said that as of now, she can’t attribute yet the decline of the cases to the efficacy of the different measures thsat the agency has implemented, along with the Cebu City Emergency Operations Center (EOC).

Loreche, however, attributed the decline of the COVID-19 cases in Cebu City to the Holy Week celebrations last week, wherein they were not able to conduct swab tests

“Ayaw sa, it’s too early. Remember ha, our cases right now are very low because of the past four days nga naa ta’y holidays, so walay testing nga nahitabo. So gamay ra atong samples nga nakuha, so hulaton nato in the next five to seven days that would be truly reflective of our numbers already,” Loreche said.

Aside from the decline of COVID-19 cases, the critical care utilization rate in hospitals in the region has also dropped to 28%.

But Loreche said that the city should not be complacent despite these developments.

Aside from the liquor ban, Loreche is also not in favor of the resumption of the operation of cockfighting arenas in the city.

“But I believe, once we have already vaccinated, kahit man lang 50% sa atong eligible population, kay 70% man atong kinahanglan to have that herd of immunity, then maybe we can already slowly reintegrate that one. Kay daghan man pod malipay ana niya, but not for now,” she added.

Meanwhile, Loreche also reacted to the ban that was implemented by Western Visayas against travelers coming from Cebu City.

The decision is formalized in the IATF-EID’s Resolution No 108, signed last Saturday, April 3, wherein other areas that are included in the ban are travelers from the National Capital Region (NCR) Plus, and Davao City.

“As to our reaction when they banned us, included us in banning, keber. If they don’t want us to enter there, then let’s not go there,” she said.

Loreche said that the city is doing well in managing and controlling its COVID-19 cases. /rcg