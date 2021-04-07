Ahong puts up P10K reward for anyone who can identify decals vandals

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines – Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan has offered a P10,000 cash reward to anyone who can help authorities identify the person who vandalized and destroyed the decals that are plastered on the pillars of the viaduct of the Marcelo Fernan Bridge in Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City.

This was announced by Chan in a press conference on Wednesday morning, April 7, 2021.

“Ang akoa lang, in my own personal capacity, kinsa tong nakakita nga nakaila sa tawo nga nag-vandalize, I will give a reward in my personal (money),” Chan said.

Based on the CCTV footage that they’ve acquired from an establishment near the bridge, Chan said that the incident happened past midnight on April 7, 2021, or three days after the ceremonial lighting of the decals last Sunday, April 4, 2021.

The CCTV footage, however, was not clear enough to reveal the identity of the person caught vandalizing the decals.

“Naa na’y CCTV, atong suwayan pagpa-enhance aron madakpan ang nag-vandalize,” Chan said, adding that two to three persons are responsible for destroying the decals.

Chan said that they will also coordinate with other establishments in the area, who might have clearer CCTV footage of the incident, including the Maritime Police that has installed their CCTV camera in the area.

The mayor also ordered the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Barangay to deploy personnel in the area to avoid further destruction of the decals.

Chan, however, admitted that the area has an existing outpost.

“Naay outpost, pero wala’y tawo at that time. Wala’y nagbantay,” he added.

The decals feature Datu Lapulapu and the Sr. Sto. Niño inspired by paintings of Cebuano artist Manuel Panares, which are part of the city’s preparations for the upcoming celebration of the 500th anniversary of the Victory at Mactan.

The project was undertaken by the City Tourism Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission (TCHAC).

Chan revealed that the city did not spend any amount on the project since a telecommunication company and a fraternity group have sponsored its creation. /rcg