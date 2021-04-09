CCPO intensifies operations vs illegal STLs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Illegal numbers game outlets in Cebu City, your days are numbered!

This was the warning issued by the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) on Friday, April 9, as they start implementing the orders of Mayor Edgardo Labella to eradicate illegal Small Town Lottery outlets and all forms of illegal gambling in the city.

Labella issued the directive on Thursday, April 8, after receiving reports from Carreta Barangay Captain Marciano Ando about the existence of Small Town Lottery (STL) outlets operating in his barangay without a permit from the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, Deputy City Director for Operations of CCPO, said that chief director, Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, has issued directives to all 11 chiefs of police in Cebu City to follow the mayor’s orders and arrest anyone engaged in illegal gambling.

Parilla, however, said that since they still don’t have a list of places prioritized for this, they are ordering all station commanders to promptly act on this directive. He added that station commanders caught not strictly following the directive will be summoned to explain their side. This is in line with the ‘one-strike policy’ that is still in effect as of this writing.

“And if [we] found out na wala gyud sila nag operation, neglectful sila sa ilang operation on the illegal numbers game, then possible nga magka administrative case sila or they will be relieved from their post,” Parilla added.

(And if [we] found out that they are not conducting operations against the illegal numbers game, then they will possibly face an administrative case or relieved from their post.)

‘One-strike policy’ is a policy implemented by former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Archie Gamboa last January 27, 2020, to force police officers, specifically unit commanders, to address illegal activities such as illegal gambling in their respective jurisdictions.

Parilla added that criminal charges will be filed against those found engaged in this illegal activity especially those who don’t have IDs issued by the STL and authorized by the PCSO.

As previously reported, Labella said he will not tolerate the operation of illegal gambling in the city including small town lottery outlets which were prohibited to operate in Cebu City since July 26, 2019.

