CCPO ordered to investigate, remove STLs in Carreta

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella has ordered the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) to investigate and remove illegal small town lottery (STL) outlets in Barangay Carreta.

This after Carreta Barangay Captain Marciano Ando wrote to the mayor that they found multiple STLs operating in their barangay without permits from the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

In barangay sessions, Ando and his council has found out through the PCSO that these outlets are illegally operating and thus violating the closure order of President Rodrigo Duterte back in 2019.

Read: Sinas: STL remains suspended in Cebu City, Bohol

In his letter, Ando pleaded to Labella to help them track down these STLs and remove them from their barangay since they are having a hard time, especially that rumors have spread that the barangay officials have received a “payola” from these establishments.

Ando and the barangay council members vehemently denied the accusations and are now asking the mayor’s help for action against these illegal gambling outlets.

The mayor instructed Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, the CCPO director, to immediately go after these STLs.

“We will never tolerate illegal gambling in our city,” he said.

The CCPO has been instructed to track down these illegal gambling sites and remove their operations not only in Barangay Carreta but also all around the city where operations have been reported.

The mayor believes these STLs are taking advantage of the situation of the pandemic and cheating the public by not paying their dues to the PCSO.

Labella added that the city government will also prepare the filing of charges against these STL operators through the City Legal Office.

/bmjo