Sunsets and where to find them here in Cebu

By: Doris Mondragon - Content Specialist - CDN Digital | April 09,2021 - 09:26 PM

MEDELLIN, Cebu—Are you a huge fan of beautiful sunsets?

Well, if you are and if you’re a local or a foreign tourist who loves to chase the setting crimson ball, then this article is right for you.

Everyone at one time or another has marveled at the beautiful orange to rosy colors of a sunset.

Yet most of us only make time for this special experience when we are on vacation.

But you do not need to be in an expensive or exotic place to enjoy the calming, beautiful, and life-changing moments of a sunset.

That’s why CDN Digital listed some spots here in Cebu where you can best enjoy chasing sunsets.

Samboan

Colase, Samboan town, southern Cebu. | Photo by Raffy Ferras Hoylar

Badian  

Lambug Beach, Badian | Photo by Adelo Amancio

Dumanjug 

Tangil, Dumanjug town southern Cebu | Photo by Micah Sophia Marcellones

Pinamungajan

Tajao, Pinamungajan | Photo by Cedi Cavada

Dalaguete

City of Mary, Sta Cruz Hills | Photo by Adelo Amancio

 

Poblacion, Dalaguete | Photo by Adelo Amancio

 

Casino Peak | Photo by Adelo Amancio

Ginatilan

Mt. Hambuboyog in Ginatilan | Photo by Humba Ngilngig

Barili

Photo by Tonee Despojo

Metro Cebu

Cebu–Cordova Link Expressway | Photo by Jay Dilan

Mactan Island

Photo by Tonee Despojo

Tuburan

Tuburan | Photo by Tonee Despojo

Toledo City

Photo by Vangie Repoylo

San Remigio

Lapyahan, San Remigio | Photo by Tonee Despojo

Medellin

Maryhills, Antipolo Medellin | Photo by Doris Mondragon

Bantayan Island

Photo by Mark Cord

 

Madridejos, Bantayan Island. | Photo by Tonee Despojo

Malapascua Island

Photo by Tonee Despojo

 

Photo by Tonee Despojo

The sun sets every day so there’s no reason why you cannot take a few minutes to infuse your day with fascination and stop for a minute or two to enjoy it. /rcg

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: beautiful sunsets, Cebu sunsets, sunsets, sunsets in Cebu

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.