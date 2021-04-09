Sunsets and where to find them here in Cebu

MEDELLIN, Cebu—Are you a huge fan of beautiful sunsets?

Well, if you are and if you’re a local or a foreign tourist who loves to chase the setting crimson ball, then this article is right for you.

Everyone at one time or another has marveled at the beautiful orange to rosy colors of a sunset.

Yet most of us only make time for this special experience when we are on vacation.

But you do not need to be in an expensive or exotic place to enjoy the calming, beautiful, and life-changing moments of a sunset.

That’s why CDN Digital listed some spots here in Cebu where you can best enjoy chasing sunsets.

Samboan

Badian

Dumanjug

Pinamungajan

Dalaguete

Ginatilan

Barili

Metro Cebu

Mactan Island

Tuburan

Toledo City

San Remigio

Medellin

Bantayan Island

Malapascua Island

The sun sets every day so there’s no reason why you cannot take a few minutes to infuse your day with fascination and stop for a minute or two to enjoy it. /rcg