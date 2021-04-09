Sunsets and where to find them here in Cebu
MEDELLIN, Cebu—Are you a huge fan of beautiful sunsets?
Well, if you are and if you’re a local or a foreign tourist who loves to chase the setting crimson ball, then this article is right for you.
Everyone at one time or another has marveled at the beautiful orange to rosy colors of a sunset.
Yet most of us only make time for this special experience when we are on vacation.
But you do not need to be in an expensive or exotic place to enjoy the calming, beautiful, and life-changing moments of a sunset.
That’s why CDN Digital listed some spots here in Cebu where you can best enjoy chasing sunsets.
Samboan
Badian
Dumanjug
Pinamungajan
Dalaguete
Ginatilan
Barili
Metro Cebu
Mactan Island
Tuburan
Toledo City
San Remigio
Medellin
Bantayan Island
Malapascua Island
The sun sets every day so there’s no reason why you cannot take a few minutes to infuse your day with fascination and stop for a minute or two to enjoy it. /rcg
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.