Man with 3 kilos of ‘shabu’ killed in buy-bust operation in Cordova town

CEBU CITY,Philippines–A drug courier was killed in a buy-bust operation at dawn this Monday, April 12, while he was in Barangay Catarman in Cordova town.

Police identified the suspect as Joven Engalan Silong, a resident of Sitio Maghaway 2 in Barangay Pasil, Cebu City.

Recovered from his possession were packs of suspect shabu weighing at least three kilos and worth around P20.4 million, a .45 caliber pistol, and the motorcycle which he used for his transportation, says Police Captain Ramil Dugan, chief of the Cordova Police Station.

Dugan said that Silong fired shots at the police team which prompted them to fire back at the suspect.

The buy-bust operation was in coordination with the Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), PNP Drug Enforcement Group, and the 1st Provincial Mobile Group Company (PMFC).

As of this writing, police continue to investigate Silong’s case to identify his supplier and cohorts. / dcb