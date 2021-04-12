Police after motorcycle tandem who shot man in Naga City, Cebu

CEBU CITY,Philippines– A birthday celebration in Purok 2 Riverside in Barangay Balirong in Naga City, Cebu turned bloody after two still unidentified men suddenly arrived and fired shots at those who were in the gathering.

One of the visitors, Rey Caryl Paquit, 19, landed in the hospital for the treatment of the bullet wounds on his thigh.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Florendo Fajardo, chief of the Naga City Police Station, said they continue to locate and identify the motorcycle tandem as of this writing.

Fajardo said that Paquit, together with some friends, were attending the birthday celebration of another friend whom he identified as a certain Joy Obedencio on Sunday, April 12.

The motorcycle tandem arrived at around 9:30 p.m. and fired shots hitting Paquit, who was brought my emergency responders to the Talisay City District Hospital.

Fajardo said they are considering the possibility that Paquit was the suspects’ main target but they are yet to determine the motive for the shooting. / dcb