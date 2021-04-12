Palace declares April 14 ‘Special Non-Working Holiday’ in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Malacañang on Monday, April 12, proclaimed April 14, 2021 as a Special Non-Working Holiday in Cebu City in line with the quincentennial celebration of Christianity’s arrival in the Philippines.

The Palace issued Proclamation No. 1130 on Monday, titled ‘Declaring Wednesday, 14 April 2021, A Special (Non-Working) Day in the City of Cebu’.

It was signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, and copies of the proclamation were also furnished to members of the media.

“It is but fitting and proper that the people of the City of Cebu be given full opportunity to celebrate and participate in the occasion with appropriate ceremonies, subject to community quarantine, social distancing, and other public health measures,” portions of the document read.

The Archdiocese of Cebu, together with local government officials and law enforcement agencies, is also expected to conduct a ceremonial reenactment of the first baptism this Wednesday in Plaza Sugbo, right beside Magellan’s Cross in downtown Cebu City.

But only 700 people, including church leaders, workers, and organizers, were allowed to physically attend the event.

The Roman Catholic church here also has a month-long lineup of activities for the 500 Years of Christianity (500 YOC) celebrations.

The first baptism in the archipelago took place in Cebu on April 14, 1521 when Spanish priests administered sacraments to Rajah Humabon, his wife Queen Juana, and several of their subjects.

