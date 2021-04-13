Negros Occidental gov orders 4-day workweek for prov’l gov’t employees

BACOLOD CITY –– Negros Occidental Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson has ordered a four-day workweek for provincial government employees amid the surge in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases.

Lacson said in an April 12 memorandum that office hours would be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Fridays would be work-from-home.

“Capitol-based offices will be closed on Friday,” Lacson said.

Heads of departments and offices will be responsible to assign work to all employees under them during the work-from-home schedule.

Lacson said Provincial Health Office, hospital employees, and those whose services are required daily should make work arrangements so everybody would enjoy a four-day work schedule.

“This is to give a breather to all health workers who need a ‘time-out’ from the rigors of their jobs during the pandemic,” Lacson said.

“The new work schedule is being adopted in the interest and exigency of the service and the protection of the provincial government employees,” he added.

Government employees were also discouraged from attending mass gatherings such as weddings, baptisms, funeral services, and other similar activities.