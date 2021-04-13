Cebu City motorists warned of road closures, no parking zones on April 14

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Motorists here are reminded of road closures and no parking zones to be implemented on April 14, 2021, for the celebration of the 500th anniversary of the first baptism in the country.

Since a mass to be attended by 700 individuals will be held at the Magellan’s Cross at 5 p.m., the road closures and no parking zones will already begin on Wednesday for the whole day in the vicinity of the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño. This will include M.C. Briones Street, Legaspi Street, and F. Gonzales Street.

In this diagram released by the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), the movement of vehicles are indicated by the green arrows:

Vehicles of participants of the mass will be allowed to enter the vicinity of the Magellan’s Cross, but they need to present necessary documents of identification cards (IDs).

The roads within the vicinity of the Magellan’s Cross will also remain a “no parking zone,” and any unauthorized vehicles parking on the streets will be clamped or towed.

The city government has partnered with SM Seaside and Robinsons Galleria for parking spaces for the participants and buses will be deployed to bring them from the malls to the Magellan’s Cross.

City Hall employees are also advised to park at designated parking areas as the pay parking at the Compania Maritima and Senior Citizen’s Park will be closed starting today, April 13, 2021.

The CCTO hopes for understanding from motorists and encouraged them to find alternative routes should they really need to travel.

The public is also encouraged to stay at home since April 14 will be a Special Non-Working holiday for Cebu City.

/bmjo