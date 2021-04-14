A guide to eating healthy summer fruits

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Summer na pud! Init na kaayo ang panahon.

When planning a summer outing for the family, don’t forget to include sunblock and your hats or caps to protect yourself from the scorching heat.

Aside from those, don’t forget to bring season fruits that will surely give you the needed energy boost and also help cool your body during exposure to the sun.

What are these season fruits?

Watermelon

This quintessential summer fruit is incredibly healthy.

It is rich in vitamins A and C that helps boost our immunity and is good for eye health as well and is a good source of potassium, a mineral that is necessary for ensuring our body’s water balance and prevents muscle cramps.

This fruit is a good source of lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that protects the skin from sun damage.

Mango

This sweet tropical fruit will give you an energy boost. It contains more than 20 vitamins and minerals and lots and lots of fiber that is essential for digestion.

Mangoes are also rich in zeaxanthin, an antioxidant that filters out harmful blue light rays and protects eye health.

And while these are sweet, there is no need to worry of a possible blood sugar spike because this fruit is relatively low in the glycemic index when eaten in moderate quantities.

Papaya

You can eat papaya ripe, unripe or even dried.

This great fruit contain vitamins A and C, folate, and various phytochemicals. It also has papain, a compound that is beneficial to your gastrointestinal health, while it also helps cure indigestion and bloating from eating too much.

Its beta-carotene content prevents skin damage and reduces inflammation.

Papaya is also highly recommended for those who wanted to shed those extra pounds.

Strawberry

This wonderfully healthy fruit has been used throughout history as a general health tonic, especially for those with digestive issues and skin irritations.

Its antioxidant content also makes it a powerful disease-fighter.

Strawberries are rich in vitamin C, fiber, and manganese. It is also a good source of potassium and folate that converts carbs into energy.

Pineapple

Pineapples are a popular tropical fruit that can help boost metabolism and reduce inflammation. It is rich in vitamin C that is essential for growth and development, having a healthy immune system and manganese that aids growth, maintains a healthy metabolism.

Eating this delicious fruit can help regulate hypertension and burn calories.

So now that you know all these fruits, head on to the nearest market before heading to your next summer destination.

/bmjo