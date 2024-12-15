‘You’ve been eating wrong every Christmas’: Here’s how to fix it

The holiday season is a time for family, joy, and, of course, indulgence. Tables brim with rich, decadent dishes and sweet treats, which make it almost impossible to resist.

But while it’s a season for celebration, Christmas can also be a minefield for those trying to stay fit and healthy.

Registered Nutritionist-Dietitian Maria Lourena Pancito shared practical tips to enjoy the season’s bounty while keeping wellness in check.

Common holiday pitfalls and how to avoid them

One of the most frequent mistakes people make during the holidays is overindulgence. Christmas eating, though enjoyable at first, can become problematic later on.

According to Pancito, the mindset of “It’s the holidays, so it’s okay to eat a lot” often leads to piling plates sky-high and sampling every dish in sight.

To avoid overeating during the holidays, start by picking your favorites. With a variety of dishes to choose from, focus on seasonal or beloved foods, and enjoy small portions of those. Skip the items that are available year-round.

READ:

“Enjoy small portions of those favorite foods and avoid piling your plate too high. For example, when adding rice, avoid creating a mountain of it, don’t overload your plate. Skip the types of food that are easily accessible and only pick those that are seasonal,” Pancito said.

Another key tip is not to skip meals. Although it might seem like a good idea to skip lunch for a big dinner, this often leads to overeating later on.

“Skipping lunch to save room for a big dinner often leads to overeating so don’t skip a meal before attending a gathering,” she explained.

Eating a light, balanced meal beforehand can help prevent overindulging. If you’re hosting, consider preparing healthier options like vegetable-based dishes, such as fresh lumpia, instead of fried ones. For potlucks, bring a nutritious dish, like a fresh salad or fruit platter, to balance the spread.

Finally, be mindful of sugary beverages, which are often holiday staples but can add unnecessary calories. Pancito recommended diluting drinks with ice or drinking water first to reduce sugar intake.

“Sugary drinks can easily add up. Drink a glass of water before consuming sugary beverages so you’re less likely to consume too many sugary drinks,” she said.

READ:

Balancing indulgence with healthy eating

Maintaining balance during the holiday season is crucial, and Pancito shared several tried-and-tested strategies to help you navigate festive indulgence without overdoing it.

First, plan ahead by eating a light, balanced meal before attending gatherings. This will help curb your hunger and prevent overeating when faced with a spread of holiday treats.

Another key strategy to Christmas eating is portion control. One way to do this is by using smaller plates, which can trick your mind into thinking you’ve had more.

Pancito also recommended following the “Pinggang Pinoy” approach: fill half of your plate with fruits and vegetables, 25% with protein, and 25% with carbohydrates. This ensures a well-balanced meal while keeping portions in check.

When it comes to mindful Christmas eating, it’s important to slow down and savor each bite. She encouraged you to “listen to your body” and to ask yourself, “Am I still hungry, or just eating because there’s food in front of me?” Being mindful of your hunger cues can help prevent unnecessary overeating.

Staying hydrated is also essential. Drinking water before meals can help manage portion sizes, as thirst is often mistaken for hunger. Staying hydrated throughout the day ensures you’re not reaching for extra food out of dehydration.

Traditional holiday dishes can be delicious but often calorie-laden. Pancito suggested some healthier twists on holiday classics to enjoy the flavors without overindulgence.

For example, in fruit salad, swap out canned fruits for fresh ones to avoid added sugars and preservatives. Greek yogurt with honey can be used as a lighter alternative to cream.

For pancit and spaghetti, add more vegetables and opt for leaner meats. You can also try a tomato-based sauce for spaghetti and replace hotdogs with healthier options. When preparing lechon kawali, try using an air fryer to achieve that crispy texture with less oil.

Lastly, staying active is crucial, even amidst the holiday hustle and bustle. Pancito encouraged incorporating movement into family activities.

Whether it’s dancing, playing parlor games, or going for a walk, even 10-15 minutes of daily physical activity can make a significant difference in maintaining your overall health and energy levels during the holidays.

By practicing mindful Christmas eating and making small adjustments, you can enjoy the holidays without compromising your health. After all, it’s not just about the food on the table but the joy of sharing it with loved ones.