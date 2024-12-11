Cebu NorthGen Hospital unveils SOMATOM go.Now: A new era of accessible, advanced care in Cebu

In a commitment to providing world-class healthcare closer to home, Cebu NorthGen Hospital proudly unveils the SOMATOM go.Now, a state-of-the-art mobile CT scanner by Siemens Healthineers on December 1, 2024. This marks a significant milestone for the hospital, signifying their dedication to continuous improvement and patient well-being.

The acquisition of the SOMATOM go.Now symbolizes a significant step forward for Cebu NorthGen Hospital. This innovative technology positions them to deliver efficient and accessible healthcare to residents in the north of Cebu, solidifying their commitment to serving the community and enhancing their overall well-being.

The unveiling ceremony was graced by prominent figures, including Dr. Potenciano SD. Larrazabal III, President and Chairman of the Board of CebuDoc Group, Dr. John Emmanuel S. Feliciano, NorthGen Radiologist, Dr. Rose Marie Reyes, NorthGen Medical Director, along with board members, esteemed guests, and hospital staff.

Dr. Larrazabal III delivered a keynote address, highlighting the SOMATOM go.Now as a testament to the hospital’s unwavering commitment to patient care. Representing the largest investment in NorthGen’s 22-year history, this innovative scanner stands at a staggering 30 million pesos. This investment signifies a paradigm shift in healthcare delivery, allowing NorthGen to provide exceptional care for even the most complex cases. Previously, such cases required patients to be transferred to other hospitals, causing additional stress and inconvenience.

Dr. Larrazabal III highlighted, “We’re glad because in the end, we want to make the patients happy, particularly those belonging to the northern communities of Banilad, Talamban, and surrounding areas.”

Taking center stage, Dr. John Emmanuel S. Feliciano provided a detailed introduction to the SOMATOM go.Now, delving into its technical specifications and highlighting its numerous benefits. This cutting-edge device promises a revolution in healthcare delivery. Faster and more accurate diagnoses will lead to improved patient outcomes. Patients will also benefit from reduced radiation exposure, a crucial safety factor.

Additionally, the scanner’s compact design and user-friendly interface make it ideal for hospitals like NorthGen, offering flexibility and efficiency within space and budget constraints.

Dr. Feliciano further emphasized, “The SOMATOM go.Now provides fast, high-quality imaging with enhanced mobility and cost efficiency. This makes it particularly valuable in healthcare environments like ours, including emergency situations and facilities with space limitations.”

For more information about this state-of-the-art machine and the exceptional services offered by Cebu NorthGen Hospital, please visit the Cebu NorthGen Hospital website.